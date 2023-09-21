Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
ProSiebenStaffel 13Folge 1vom 21.09.2023
112 Min.Folge vom 21.09.2023Ab 6

Fünf neue Coaches - ein bekanntes Versprechen: It's nothing but the Voice! Shirin David, Ronan Keating, Giovanni Zarrella und Bill und Tom Kaulitz im Doppelstuhl geben in der 13. Staffel der Musik-Show ihr Debüt als #TVOG-Coaches. Moderiert wird "The Voice of Germany" von Melissa Khalaj und Thore Schölermann.

