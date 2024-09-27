Einsatz am Münchner Hauptbahnhof für die BundespolizeiJetzt kostenlos streamen
Achtung Kontrolle! Wir kümmern uns drum
Folge vom 27.09.2024: Einsatz am Münchner Hauptbahnhof für die Bundespolizei
61 Min.Folge vom 27.09.2024Ab 12
Ein Mann ist aggressiv und belästigt Reisende im Zug. Als ihn die Bundespolizisten Selina, Pascal und Andreas zur Wache bringen, rastet der Mann aus.
Alle verfügbaren Folgen
Genre:Reality, Dokusoap, Krimi
Produktion:DE, 2017
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Kabel Eins
Enthält Produktplatzierungen