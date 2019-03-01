Das Restaurant "Coco & Clay" glänzt!Jetzt kostenlos streamen
Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal - Der Profi kommt
Folge vom 01.03.2019: Das Restaurant "Coco & Clay" glänzt!
44 Min.Folge vom 01.03.2019Ab 6
Am Finaltag geht es ins "Coco & Clay" zur sympathischen Gastgeberin Coco Turkie (32). Das Restaurant glänzt mit gradlinigem und elegantem Interieur. Das gastronomische Angebot umfasst internationale Fusionsküche mit asiatischem Einschlag.
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Genre:Kochen, Reality
Produktion:DE, 2018
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 12-20: Kabel Eins & © Season 12, Season 15: kabel eins
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