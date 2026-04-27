Wochenstart im "Ristorante Da Giovanni" mit neapolitanischer KücheJetzt ohne Werbung streamen
Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal - Der Profi kommt
Folge vom 27.04.2026: Wochenstart im "Ristorante Da Giovanni" mit neapolitanischer Küche
45 Min.Folge vom 27.04.2026Ab 6
Im Sauerland möchte Vollblut-Gastronom Giovanni in schickem Ambiente für einen Wochenbeginn nach Maß sorgen. Seine Gäste will der temperamentvolle Koch des "Ristorante Da Giovanni" aus Brilon mit klassisch italienischer Küche so richtig verzaubern.
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Genre:Kochen, Reality, Dokumentation
Produktion:DE, 2018
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 12-15, Season 15-20: Kabel Eins & © Season 12, Season 15: kabel eins
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